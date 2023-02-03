Mt. Zion handed Mattoon a tough 53-40 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Mattoon and Mt Zion faced off on February 9, 2022 at Mattoon High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . For results, click here. Mattoon took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 23 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.