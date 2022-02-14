No pain, no gain; Paxton-Buckley-Loda overcomes Hoopeston Area 38-24

Paxton-Buckley-Loda handed Hoopeston Area a tough 38-24 loss on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
