Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-28 explosion on Tolono Unity during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Pana and Tolono Unity squared off with February 18, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Pana faced off against Gillespie . Click here for a recap. Tolono Unity took on Monticello on Feb. 6 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.