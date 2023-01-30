Nokomis rolls like thunder over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 58-27

Nokomis showed top form to dominate Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op during a 58-27 victory at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-Op on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.