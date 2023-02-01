Normal comes to play in easy win over Springfield 59-32

Normal earned its community's accolades after a 59-32 win over Springfield in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 24, Normal faced off against Springfield Southeast . Click here for a recap. Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on January 27 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.