Normal Community West smashes through Champaign Centennial 73-53

Normal Community West controlled the action to earn a strong 73-53 win against Champaign Centennial for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Normal Community West made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.

Normal Community West's shooting darted to a 36-23 lead over Champaign Centennial at halftime.

Normal Community West's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For more, click here.

