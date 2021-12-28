Normal Community West smashes through Champaign Centennial 73-53

Normal Community West controlled the action to earn a strong 73-53 win against Champaign Centennial for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.
Normal Community West made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.
Normal Community West's shooting darted to a 36-23 lead over Champaign Centennial at halftime.
Normal Community West's supremacy showed as it carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
