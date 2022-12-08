Normal flies high over Champaign Central 61-27

Normal's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Champaign Central during a 61-27 blowout for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.
Last season, Normal and Champaign Central squared off with January 6, 2022 at Normal Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Champaign Central squared off with Kankakee in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.