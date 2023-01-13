Normal University claims close encounter of the winning kind over Springfield Southeast 45-42

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Normal University did just enough to beat Springfield Southeast 45-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.