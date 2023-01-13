 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal University claims close encounter of the winning kind over Springfield Southeast 45-42

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Normal University did just enough to beat Springfield Southeast 45-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur. For a full recap, click here.

