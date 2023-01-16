 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not for the faint of heart: Fithian Oakwood topples Bismarck-Henning 32-24

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood edged Bismarck-Henning 32-24 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball on January 16.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning squared off with February 14, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 9, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Milford in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News