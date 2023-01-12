 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not for the faint of heart: Mt. Pulaski topples Springfield Southeast 63-54

Yes, Mt. Pulaski looked relaxed while edging Springfield Southeast, but no autographs please after its 63-54 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

In recent action on December 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mt Pulaski took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

