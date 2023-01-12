Not for the faint of heart: Mt. Pulaski topples Springfield Southeast 63-54

Yes, Mt. Pulaski looked relaxed while edging Springfield Southeast, but no autographs please after its 63-54 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
In recent action on December 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mt Pulaski took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.
