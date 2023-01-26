Oakland Tri-County dims lights on Toledo Cumberland 58-37

Oakland Tri-County rolled past Toledo Cumberland for a comfortable 58-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
Recently on January 12, Toledo Cumberland squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.