No quarter was granted as Oakland Tri-County blunted Catlin Salt Fork's plans 49-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 7.

In recent action on December 26, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Effingham and Catlin Salt Fork took on Tolono Unity on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

Paris explodes past Mt. Zion 64-39

Paris dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-39 win over Mt. Zion at Paris High on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketbal…

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

