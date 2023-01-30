Oakland Tri-County unloads on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-30

Oakland Tri-County lit up the scoreboard on January 30 to propel past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond for a 54-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup

The last time Oakland Tri-County and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played in a 49-31 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 23, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Arcola in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.