Okawville had its hands full but finally brushed off Havana 58-45 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Havana authored a promising start, taking a 15-14 advantage over Okawville at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 28-18 intermission margin at the Ducks' expense.

Okawville darted to a 44-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 58-45.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Okawville faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic. Havana took on Annawan on Feb. 21 at Havana High School.

