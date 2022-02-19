Over and out: Mt. Sterling Brown County punches through Havana 58-29

Havana had no answers as Mt. Sterling Brown County roared to a 58-29 victory at Mt. Sterling Brown County High on February 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Mt. Sterling Brown County moved in front of Havana 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets' force showed as they carried a 57-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.