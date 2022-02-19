Over and out: Mt. Sterling Brown County punches through Havana 58-29

Havana had no answers as Mt. Sterling Brown County roared to a 58-29 victory at Mt. Sterling Brown County High on February 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Mt. Sterling Brown County moved in front of Havana 22-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Hornets' force showed as they carried a 57-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
