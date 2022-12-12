Over and out: Mt. Sterling Brown County punches through Jacksonville Routt Catholic 64-35

Mt. Sterling Brown County gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Jacksonville Routt Catholic 64-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Last season, Mt Sterling Brown County and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on December 13, 2021 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
