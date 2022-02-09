Over and out: Nokomis punches through Bethany Okaw Valley 61-41

Nokomis controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 61-41 victory over Bethany Okaw Valley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 31 , Bethany Okaw Valley squared up on Farmer City Blue Ridge in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.