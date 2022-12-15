Over and out: Petersburg PORTA punches through Auburn 67-26

It was a tough night for Auburn which was overmatched by Petersburg PORTA in this 67-26 verdict.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Auburn played in a 67-41 game on January 31, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pawnee and Auburn took on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op on December 8 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.