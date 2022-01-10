Over and out: Petersburg PORTA punches through Mason City Illini Central 48-14

Petersburg PORTA offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 48-14 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 10.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.