Over and out: Rochester punches through Decatur Eisenhower 65-32

Rochester dismissed Decatur Eisenhower by a 65-32 count during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with December 10, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Rochester faced off against Decatur MacArthur . For more, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Jacksonville on January 24 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.