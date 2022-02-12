Over and out: Urbana University Laboratory punches through Argenta-Oreana 56-23

Urbana University Laboratory earned a convincing 56-23 win over Argenta-Oreana on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Argenta-Oreana took on Arcola on January 31 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
