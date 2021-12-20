Pana buries Athens under avalanche of points 42-15

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-15 explosion on Athens during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Pana a 5-3 lead over Athens.

Pana's shooting moved to a 15-5 lead over Athens at the half.

Pana stormed over Athens when the fourth quarter began 26-9.

