Pana buries Athens under avalanche of points 42-15

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-15 explosion on Athens during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Pana a 5-3 lead over Athens.
Pana's shooting moved to a 15-5 lead over Athens at the half.
Pana stormed over Athens when the fourth quarter began 26-9.
In recent action on December 13, Athens faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Pana took on Staunton on December 13 at Staunton High School.
