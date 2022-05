Pana girls basketball head coach Brent McKinney steps down after two seasons

PANA — The Pana girls basketball team made its third trip to the state basketball tournament in program history last season, but the Panthers will be looking for a new leader after head coach Brent McKinney recently stepped down from his position.

In a Facebook post on his personal page, McKinney said that he was stepping down but would remain with the school district as a health and physical education teacher.

McKinney, who has a hearing disability, wrote that his decision to resign was based on a comment made by Pana athletic director Adam Haston about his disability.

McKinney began coaching at Pana as an assistant under former coach Jason Storm and took over the head coaching duties for the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

McKinney was 50-4 in his two seasons and was named the Herald & Review's Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year last season.

Before coaching at Pana, McKinney led the Olney Richland County girls team to a fourth-place finish at the 2A state finals in 2008-09.

Asked to comment on McKinney's departure, Haston said that further comment on the situation would come from Pana Superintendent Jason Bauer. Bauer has not responded to the H&R's requests for comment.

McKinney confirmed his resignation but had no further comment.

