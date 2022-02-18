Pana manhandles Tolono Unity 59-29

Pana controlled the action to earn a strong 59-29 win against Tolono Unity for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 18.
Pana struck in front of Tolono Unity 32-10 to begin the second quarter.
Pana's control showed as it carried a 49-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 10, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Tolono Unity took on Sullivan on February 12 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.