Pana nets nifty win over Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pana didn't mind, dispatching Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Panthers jumped in front of the Knights 20-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 26-21 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The Panthers' position showed as they carried a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 25, Pana faced off against Paris and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 22 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.