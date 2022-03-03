Pana nets nifty win over Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pana didn't mind, dispatching Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Knights 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 26-21 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Panthers' position showed as they carried a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers put the game on ice.

