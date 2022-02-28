Pana pockets solid victory over Carterville 64-56

Pana posted a tight 64-56 win over Carterville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 28.

Pana opened with a 28-19 advantage over Carterville through the first quarter.

The Panthers moved over the Lions when the fourth quarter began 41-31.

Carterville fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Pana would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

