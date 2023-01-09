Pana proves to be too much for Neoga 58-40

Pana had its hands full but finally brushed off Neoga 58-40 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 9.
In recent action on December 26, Pana faced off against Springfield Calvary and Neoga took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 27 at Neoga High School. Click here for a recap.
