Pana tops Petersburg PORTA 44-33

Pana grabbed a 44-33 victory at the expense of Petersburg PORTA in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over Petersburg PORTA.
In recent action on December 20, Pana faced off against Athens and Petersburg PORTA took on Riverton on December 20 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
