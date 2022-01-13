Pana triumphs in strong showing over Hillsboro 69-26

Pana controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 69-26 victory over Hillsboro in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Hilltoppers 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a colossal 37-14 gap over the Hilltoppers at the half.

The Panthers took charge ahead of the Hilltoppers 57-20 as the fourth quarter started.

