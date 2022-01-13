Pana triumphs in strong showing over Hillsboro 69-26

Pana controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 69-26 victory over Hillsboro in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 4, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Petersburg PORTA on December 30 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap
The Panthers jumped in front of the Hilltoppers 16-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers opened a colossal 37-14 gap over the Hilltoppers at the half.
The Panthers took charge ahead of the Hilltoppers 57-20 as the fourth quarter started.
