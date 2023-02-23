Paris put together a victorious gameplan to stop Pana 42-28 at Pana High on Feb. 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Pana and Paris squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Pana faced off against Tolono Unity . Click here for a recap. Paris took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on Feb. 16 at Paris High School. For more, click here.

