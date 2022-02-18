 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paxton-Buckley-Loda rides the rough off Fithian Oakwood 55-40

Paxton-Buckley-Loda trucked Fithian Oakwood on the road to a 55-40 victory on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Danville Schlarman and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Heyworth on February 9 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap

