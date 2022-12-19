Paxton-Buckley-Loda severs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's hopes 38-22

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda will take its 38-22 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on December 20, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 15 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.