Peoria Manual hustles by Urbana 47-32

Playing with a winning hand, Peoria Manual trumped Urbana 47-32 in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.
Last season, Peoria Manual and Urbana squared off with December 11, 2021 at Urbana High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 7, Urbana squared off with Watseka in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.