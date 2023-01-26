Peoria Notre Dame triumphs in strong showing over Urbana 83-29

Peoria Notre Dame swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Urbana 83-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana faced off on February 5, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For results, click here.
