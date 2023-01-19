Peoria Richwoods escapes Champaign Central in thin win 56-49

Peoria Richwoods posted a narrow 56-49 win over Champaign Central at Peoria Richwoods High on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Central faced off against Lincoln. For a full recap, click here.
