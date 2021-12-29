Peoria Richwoods posts win at Champaign Centennial's expense 54-36

Peoria Richwoods collected a 54-36 victory over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 22-18 advantage at half over the Chargers.
The third quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 40-27 lead over Champaign Centennial.
Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.