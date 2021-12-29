Peoria Richwoods posts win at Champaign Centennial's expense 54-36

Peoria Richwoods collected a 54-36 victory over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 22-18 advantage at half over the Chargers.

The third quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 40-27 lead over Champaign Centennial.

