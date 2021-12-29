 Skip to main content
Peoria's trick is no treat for Springfield Lanphier 75-24

Peoria took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Lanphier 75-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 18 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Peoria a 49-17 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

