Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central drums Springfield Lutheran in sound fashion 58-31

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-31 explosion on Springfield Lutheran in Illinois girls basketball on February 7.
The Blue Jays opened with a 22-17 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.
The third quarter gave the Blue Jays a 58-31 lead over the Crusaders.
