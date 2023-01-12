 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petersburg PORTA dismantles Riverton 56-17

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Riverton during this 56-17 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Riverton faced off on December 20, 2021 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Havana and Riverton took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on January 5 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News