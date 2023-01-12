Petersburg PORTA dismantles Riverton 56-17

Petersburg PORTA offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Riverton during this 56-17 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Riverton faced off on December 20, 2021 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Havana and Riverton took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on January 5 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
