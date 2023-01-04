Petersburg PORTA flies high over Beardstown 54-24

Petersburg PORTA's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Beardstown 54-24 in Illinois girls basketball on January 4.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Beardstown faced off on January 4, 2022 at Beardstown High School. For results, click here.
Recently on December 29, Petersburg PORTA squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.