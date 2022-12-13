 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petersburg PORTA overcomes Manito Midwest Central 64-47

Playing with a winning hand, Petersburg PORTA trumped Manito Midwest Central 64-47 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.

In recent action on December 5, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Mt Pulaski and Petersburg PORTA took on Pawnee on December 1 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.

