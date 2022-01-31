Petersburg PORTA overwhelms Auburn 67-41

Petersburg PORTA's river of points eventually washed away Auburn in a 67-41 offensive cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 24, Auburn faced off against Gillespie and Petersburg PORTA took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.