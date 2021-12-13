Petersburg PORTA posts win at Athens' expense 39-20

Stretched out and finally snapped, Petersburg PORTA put just enough pressure on Athens to earn a 39-20 victory at Petersburg Porta High on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Riverton on December 6 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
