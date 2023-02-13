Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Petersburg PORTA did exactly that with a 40-18 win against Athens in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

The last time Petersburg PORTA and Athens played in a 39-20 game on December 13, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 8, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Petersburg PORTA took on Athens on February 6 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.