Petersburg PORTA takes a toll on Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48

Playing with a winning hand, Petersburg PORTA trumped Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48 at Petersburg Porta High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Blue Jays made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central constructed a bold start that built a 32-30 gap on Petersburg PORTA heading into the locker room.
The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.
In recent action on December 20, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Riverton and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 16 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.