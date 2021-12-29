Petersburg PORTA takes a toll on Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48

Playing with a winning hand, Petersburg PORTA trumped Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48 at Petersburg Porta High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Blue Jays made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central constructed a bold start that built a 32-30 gap on Petersburg PORTA heading into the locker room.

The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.

