Piasa Southwestern outduels Gillespie in spellbinding overtime affair 43-32

Extra action was needed before Piasa Southwestern could slip past Gillespie 43-32 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 26.
Recently on January 17 , Piasa Southwestern squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.