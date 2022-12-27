Plainfield North dismantles Taylorville in convincing manner 63-40

Plainfield North scored early and often to roll over Taylorville 63-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Plainfield North opened with a 11-9 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 32-20 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Taylorville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 43-35 count in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-5 edge.

