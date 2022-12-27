 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plainfield North dismantles Taylorville in convincing manner 63-40

  • 0

Plainfield North scored early and often to roll over Taylorville 63-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Plainfield North opened with a 11-9 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 32-20 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Taylorville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 43-35 count in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-5 edge.

Recently on December 17, Taylorville squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News