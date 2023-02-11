Riverton got no credit and no consideration from Pleasant Plains, which slammed the door 46-23 in Illinois girls basketball on February 11.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Riverton played in a 31-27 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For more, click here. Riverton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 30 at Riverton High School. For a full recap, click here.

