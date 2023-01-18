Pleasant Plains comes to play in easy win over Williamsville 46-23

Pleasant Plains' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Williamsville 46-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense stormed in front for a 29-12 lead over the Bullets at halftime.
Pleasant Plains stormed to a 40-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Williamsville played in a 42-17 game on December 9, 2021. For results, click here.
