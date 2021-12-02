 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains darts by Auburn in easy victory 49-13

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-13 explosion on Auburn in Illinois girls basketball action on December 2.

Pleasant Plains moved in front of Auburn 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains' offense roared to a 30-9 lead over Auburn at halftime.

The Cardinals' reign showed as they carried a 40-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News